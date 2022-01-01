Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go or ENVY x360 13 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)

50 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
VS
52 out of 100
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 51 against 39 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
  • Backlit keyboard
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go
vs
ENVY x360 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
Dimensions 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches		 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~81.8%
Side bezels 8 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Gold
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 44.2 dB -

Display

Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1222:1 -
sRGB color space 94.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.2% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Go
300 nits
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +233%
1000 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS - 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 24
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type - SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Plastic -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go or ask any questions
