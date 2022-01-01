You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs) Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 51 against 39 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits

Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm

10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches 306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm

12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 596 cm2 (92.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~81.8% Side bezels 8 mm 6.1 mm Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Gold Transformer No Yes Opening angle 140° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level 44.2 dB -

Display 1536 x 1024 1920 x 1080 Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 149 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy Glossy Display tests Contrast 1222:1 - sRGB color space 94.4% - Adobe RGB profile 60.2% - Response time 35 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop Go 300 nits ENVY x360 13 (2021) +233% 1000 nits

Battery Capacity 39 Wh 51 Wh Full charging time 1:10 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 39 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS - 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 24 GPU performance Surface Laptop Go n/a ENVY x360 13 (2021) 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type - SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 81.5 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

