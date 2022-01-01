Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
- Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
Advantages of the HP ENVY x360 13 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 51 against 39 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Provides 233% higher max. screen brightness: 1000 vs 300 nits
- Backlit keyboard
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|1.32 kg (2.91 lbs)
|Dimensions
|278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches
|306.5 x 194.5 x 16.5 mm
12.07 x 7.66 x 0.65 inches
|Area
|572 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
|596 cm2 (92.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|6.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|44.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1222:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.2%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|39 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1034
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +32%
1370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2880
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +49%
4300
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1059
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +36%
1444
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4140
ENVY x360 13 (2021) +42%
5864
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|768
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|48
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|24
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|-
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|10.0 x 6.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
