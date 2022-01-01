Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
- Around 71% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (88.7 vs 111 square inches)
- 33% sharper screen – 149 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 43 against 39 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
|Dimensions
|278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches
|324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches
|Area
|572 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
|716 cm2 (111 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|7.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Yes
|Opening angle
|140°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|-
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|44.2 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1222:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|94.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.2%
|-
|Response time
|35 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|39 W
|45 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1034
1191
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Go +15%
2880
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1059
1321
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Go +71%
4140
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|1.87 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|256
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|32
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|4
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|-
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|-
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|-
|Size
|10.0 x 6.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2