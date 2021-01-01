Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go or ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

56 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
VS
60 out of 100
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
From $549
Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
From $961
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1035G1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Around 43% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Thinner bezels and 12% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (88.7 vs 105.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 46 against 39 watt-hours
  • Backlit keyboard

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go
vs
ThinkPad L13 Yoga Gen 2 (Intel)

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs)
Width 278.1 mm (10.95 inches) 311.5 mm (12.26 inches)
Height 205.7 mm (8.1 inches) 219 mm (8.62 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches) 17.6 mm (0.69 inches)
Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~71.5%
Side bezels 8 mm 8.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 44.2 dB 36.9 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1222:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 94.4% 99.3%
Adobe RGB profile 60.2% 70.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.4%
Response time 35 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm 355 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 6 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 256 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type - SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Synaptic CX11880
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.5 dB 81.4 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes -
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

