Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (88.7 vs 101.1 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 52.8 against 39 watt-hours
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go
vs
ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 2

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches		 305 x 213.9 x 15.4 mm
12.01 x 8.42 x 0.61 inches
Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 652 cm2 (101.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~78.6%
Side bezels 8 mm 9.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 44.2 dB 33.8 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1222:1 -
sRGB color space 94.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 60.2% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:10 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm 363 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type - SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Intel Tiger Lake-U/Y PCH-LP - cAVS
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.5 dB 75.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

