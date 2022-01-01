Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go or Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)

50 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
VS
50 out of 100
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1035G1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (88.7 vs 102.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 67% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~51%) battery – 59 against 39 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go
vs
Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs)
Dimensions 278.18 x 205.67 x 15.69 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.62 inches		 304 x 218 x 17.36 mm
11.97 x 8.58 x 0.68 inches
Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 663 cm2 (102.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~77.4%
Side bezels 8 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Green
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 140° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 44.2 dB -

Display

Size 12.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1222:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 94.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 64.4% -
Response time 35 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 39 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS - 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 1.87 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 32 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 4 7
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type eMMC SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.5 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 or Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
2. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 or Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel) or Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
5. ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 or Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
6. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 or Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
7. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3") or Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
8. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 or Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
9. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (14″ Intel) or Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)
10. HP ENVY x360 13 (2022) or Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Yoga 6 (13", Gen 7) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский