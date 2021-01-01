Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs Laptop 4 15
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
From $549
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (88.7 vs 128.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
- Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
- Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 47.4 against 39 watt-hours
- 34% sharper screen – 200 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
|Width
|278.1 mm (10.95 inches)
|339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
|Height
|205.7 mm (8.1 inches)
|244 mm (9.61 inches)
|Thickness
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
|Area
|572 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
|828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80%
|~80.9%
|Side bezels
|8 mm
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|-
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|44.2 dB
|40 dB
Display
|Size
|12.4 inches
|15 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|149 ppi
|200 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|1536 x 1024 pixels
|2496 x 1664 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1222:1
|1558:1
|sRGB color space
|94.4%
|97.7%
|Adobe RGB profile
|60.2%
|62%
|Response time
|35 ms
|45 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:10 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|39 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|218 gramm
|306 gramm
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|81.5 dB
|78.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|10.0 x 6.6 cm
|-
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.0 GHz
|1.2-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|3.6 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|6 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1040
Surface Laptop 4 15 +43%
1487
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2858
Surface Laptop 4 15 +68%
4814
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 4 15 +36%
580
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1371
Surface Laptop 4 15 +61%
2214
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|1.69 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|0 GB
|0 GB
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory clock
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
|Shading units
|256
|768
|DirectX support
|12
|12
|Max. resolution
|5120x3200 - 60 Hz
|-
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x2 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|1866 MHz
|4266 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|-
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
