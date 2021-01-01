Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Go or Surface Laptop 4 15 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go vs Laptop 4 15

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
VS
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
From $549
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
From $1299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Laptop 4 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 31% more compact case (88.7 vs 128.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15
  • Around 61% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R20 test
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 47.4 against 39 watt-hours
  • 34% sharper screen – 200 versus 149 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 27% higher max. screen brightness: 380 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Go
vs
Surface Laptop 4 15

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Width 278.1 mm (10.95 inches) 339.5 mm (13.37 inches)
Height 205.7 mm (8.1 inches) 244 mm (9.61 inches)
Thickness 15.6 mm (0.61 inches) 14.7 mm (0.58 inches)
Area 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2) 828 cm2 (128.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80% ~80.9%
Side bezels 8 mm 11.3 mm
Colors Silver, Gold, Blue Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 140° -
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 44.2 dB 40 dB

Display

Size 12.4 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 149 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 1536 x 1024 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1222:1 1558:1
sRGB color space 94.4% 97.7%
Adobe RGB profile 60.2% 62%
Response time 35 ms 45 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Go
300 nits
Surface Laptop 4 15 +27%
380 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:10 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 39 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 218 gramm 306 gramm

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 81.5 dB 78.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.0 x 6.6 cm -
Surface Plastic Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.0 GHz 1.2-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 3.6 GHz 4.8 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics G1 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS - 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 0 GB 0 GB
Memoty type System Shared System Shared
Memory clock 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz) 0 MHz (Effective - 0 MHz)
Shading units 256 768
DirectX support 12 12
Max. resolution 5120x3200 - 60 Hz -

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x2 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 1866 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type - SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. XPS 13 9310 or Surface Laptop Go
2. Surface Pro 7 Plus or Surface Laptop Go
3. Surface Laptop 3 13.5 or Surface Laptop Go
4. MacBook Pro 16 (2019) or Surface Laptop 4 15
5. VivoBook S15 M533 or Surface Laptop 4 15
6. G5 15 5510 or Surface Laptop 4 15
7. Inspiron 15 5505 or Surface Laptop 4 15

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 and Laptop Go or ask any questions
EnglishРусский