You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (84.9 vs 134.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm

11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~77.5% Side bezels 13.4 mm 9 mm Colors White Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 11.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT VA TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 135 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 37 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 40 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 5 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 0 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units 96 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop SE 0.14 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) +71% 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock - 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 128GB Bus - Custom Storage type - eMMC Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No - NVMe No No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.0 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.