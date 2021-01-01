Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop SE or Aspire 1 (A115-32) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage 128GB

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 790 grams less (around 1.74 lbs)
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Much smaller footprint: 37% more compact case (84.9 vs 134.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop SE
vs
Aspire 1 (A115-32)

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~77.5%
Side bezels 13.4 mm 9 mm
Colors White Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 11.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT VA TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 135 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 40 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 0 Gbps 2.93 Gbps
Shading units 96 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop SE
0.14 TFLOPS
Aspire 1 (A115-32) +71%
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock - 2933 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - Custom
Storage type - eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No -
NVMe No No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

