Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1490 grams less (around 3.29 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 48% more compact case (84.9 vs 164.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A317-53)
- Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS
- Around 3.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|2.6 kg (5.73 lbs)
|Dimensions
|283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches
|403.5 x 263.7 x 20.9 mm
15.89 x 10.38 x 0.82 inches
|Area
|548 cm2 (84.9 inches2)
|1064 cm2 (164.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.8%
|~77.5%
|Side bezels
|13.4 mm
|10.3 mm
|Colors
|White
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
Display
|Size
|11.6 inches
|17.3 inches
|Type
|TFT VA
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|135 ppi
|127 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|40 W
|45 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|4
|L3 Cache
|-
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Aspire 3 (A317-53) +179%
1280
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 3 (A317-53) +209%
2690
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Aspire 3 (A317-53) +205%
1380
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Aspire 3 (A317-53) +228%
2543
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|96
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|-
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Microphones
|1
|-
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.0
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
