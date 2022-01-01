You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 - Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 64GB 128GB - 32GB 64GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (84.9 vs 106.6 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512 Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm

11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm

11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~62.4% Side bezels 13.4 mm 21.8 mm Colors White Black Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1366 x 912 Size 11.6 inches 12 inches Type TFT VA TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 135 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 912 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 0 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes - USB Power Delivery No - Charging port position Left Left Charge power 40 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) TGP 5 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz - GPU boost clock 750 MHz - FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 8 GPU performance Surface Laptop SE 0.14 TFLOPS Chromebook 512 +114% 0.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock - 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable - No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 32GB 64GB Bus - Custom Storage type - eMMC Channels 1x64 GB 1x32 GB Upgradable No No NVMe No No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 - Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.