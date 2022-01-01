Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop SE or Chromebook 512 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Acer Chromebook 512

32 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
VS
37 out of 100
Acer Chromebook 512
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
Acer Chromebook 512
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Acer Chromebook 512 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
  • Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (84.9 vs 106.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Chromebook 512
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 63-86% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop SE
vs
Chromebook 512

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches		 297.18 x 231.4 x 21.08 mm
11.7 x 9.11 x 0.83 inches
Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~62.4%
Side bezels 13.4 mm 21.8 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 11.6 inches 12 inches
Type TFT VA TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 135 ppi 137 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 912 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes -
USB Power Delivery No -
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 40 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz -
GPU boost clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 8
GPU performance
Surface Laptop SE
0.14 TFLOPS
Chromebook 512 +114%
0.3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock - 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No

Storage

Storage size
Bus - Custom
Storage type - eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB 1x32 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe No No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 -
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

