Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
- Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)
- Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (84.9 vs 106.2 square inches)
Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Backlit keyboard
- 16% sharper screen – 157 versus 135 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|1.3 kg (2.87 lbs)
|Dimensions
|283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches
|322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm
12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|548 cm2 (84.9 inches2)
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.8%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|13.4 mm
|6.5 mm
|Colors
|White
|Silver, Gold
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|120°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|11.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TFT VA
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|135 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|952:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|61.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|42.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|41.4%
|Response time
|-
|25 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|40 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|158 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|L3 Cache
|-
|4 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Swift 1 (SF114-34) +32%
607
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Swift 1 (SF114-34) +31%
1141
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
452
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop SE +11%
776
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|6 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|350 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|0.24 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|2.93 Gbps
|Shading units
|96
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|-
|2933 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|-
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|Custom
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|73.8 dB
|Microphones
|1
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|-
|10.5 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1