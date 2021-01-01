You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 64GB 128GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (84.9 vs 106.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Swift 1 (SF114-34) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 16% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Backlit keyboard

16% sharper screen – 157 versus 135 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.3 kg (2.87 lbs) Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm

11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches 322.8 x 212.2 x 14.95 mm

12.71 x 8.35 x 0.59 inches Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~78.9% Side bezels 13.4 mm 6.5 mm Colors White Silver, Gold Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 120° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 11.6 inches 14 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 135 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 952:1 sRGB color space - 61.8% Adobe RGB profile - 42.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 41.4% Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop SE n/a Swift 1 (SF114-34) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 50.3 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 40 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 158 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 5 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 0 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units 96 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop SE 0.14 TFLOPS Swift 1 (SF114-34) +71% 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock - 2933 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable - No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus - Custom Storage type - eMMC Channels 1x64 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable No No Total slots - 1 NVMe No -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 73.8 dB Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.