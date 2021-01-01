Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop SE or Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)

33 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
VS
51 out of 100
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Pentium Silver N6000
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (84.9 vs 91.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)
  • Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS
  • Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 23% sharper screen – 166 versus 135 pixels per inch (PPI)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop SE
vs
Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300)

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs)
Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches		 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm
12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches
Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~82.8%
Side bezels 13.4 mm 7.8 mm
Colors White Black
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 -

Display

Size 11.6 inches 13.3 inches
Type TFT VA OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 135 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 3030:1
sRGB color space - 97%
Adobe RGB profile - 67%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 40 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 224 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 32 EUs
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 10 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 96 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop SE
0.14 TFLOPS
Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) +171%
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock - 4266 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type - SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 4.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 75.7 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1960
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No No
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.7 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Dell Inspiron 15 3510
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
5. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) and Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
6. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) and ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413)
7. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) and Microsoft Surface Laptop SE or ask any questions
EnglishРусский