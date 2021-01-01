You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 64GB 128GB - 128GB 256GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 280 grams less (around 0.62 lbs)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (84.9 vs 91.3 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) Can run popular games at about 94-128% higher FPS

Around 2.5x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 22% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

23% sharper screen – 166 versus 135 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.39 kg (3.06 lbs) Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm

11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches 309.9 x 190 x 7.9-8.2 mm

12.2 x 7.48 x 0.31-0.32 inches Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~82.8% Side bezels 13.4 mm 7.8 mm Colors White Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 11.6 inches 13.3 inches Type TFT VA OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 135 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy Display tests Contrast - 3030:1 sRGB color space - 97% Adobe RGB profile - 67% DCI-P3 color gamut - 65% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop SE n/a Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) 550 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 50 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 40 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 224 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 32 EU) TGP 5 W 10 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 96 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop SE 0.14 TFLOPS Vivobook 13 Slate OLED (T3300) +171% 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock - 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable - No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 128GB 256GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type - SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No No NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 75.7 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 2560 x 1960 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.0 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No No Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.7 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.