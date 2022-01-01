You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1366 x 768 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 64GB 128GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (84.9 vs 107.9 square inches)

21% sharper screen – 135 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs) Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm

11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm

12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~77.6% Side bezels 13.4 mm 5.4 mm Colors White White Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 11.6 inches 14 inches Type TFT VA TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 135 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy Max. brightness Surface Laptop SE n/a Vivobook Go 14 Flip 220 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 39 Wh Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 40 W 45 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 5 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 0 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 8 GPU performance Surface Laptop SE 0.14 TFLOPS Vivobook Go 14 Flip +71% 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock - 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type - eMMC Channels 1x64 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v4.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.