32 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
VS
29 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1366 x 768
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
  • Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)
  • Around 9% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (84.9 vs 107.9 square inches)
  • 21% sharper screen – 135 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Go 14 Flip
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 14% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop SE
vs
Vivobook Go 14 Flip

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.45 kg (3.2 lbs)
Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches		 320.7 x 217 x 16.9 mm
12.63 x 8.54 x 0.67 inches
Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 696 cm2 (107.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~77.6%
Side bezels 13.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors White White
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 11.6 inches 14 inches
Type TFT VA TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 135 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 40 W 45 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 2
L3 Cache - 4 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU)
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 6 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 0 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 256
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 16
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 8
GPU performance
Surface Laptop SE
0.14 TFLOPS
Vivobook Go 14 Flip +71%
0.24 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock - 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - No

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type - eMMC
Channels 1x64 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v4.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
