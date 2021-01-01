Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop SE or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

33 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
VS
43 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1366 x 768
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 610 grams less (around 1.35 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (84.9 vs 112.1 square inches)
  • 21% sharper screen – 135 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
  • Can run popular games at about 275-375% higher FPS
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop SE
vs
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.72 kg (3.79 lbs)
Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches		 324.3 x 222.9 x 17-18.9 mm
12.77 x 8.78 x 0.67-0.74 inches
Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 723 cm2 (112.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~74.7%
Side bezels 13.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors White Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 11.6 inches 14 inches
Type TFT VA TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 135 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 400:1
sRGB color space - 50%
Response time - 16 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 4:00 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 40 W 45 / 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.1 GHz
Cores 2 2
Threads 2 4
L3 Cache - 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 0 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 96 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop SE
0.14 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) +500%
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock - 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type - SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos No No
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Dell Inspiron 15 3510
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
5. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
6. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
7. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Dell Inspiron 14 5402
8. Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1) and Microsoft Surface Laptop SE or ask any questions
EnglishРусский