You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1366 x 768 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Battery 0 Wh - 41 Wh 54 Wh CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 64GB 128GB - 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 740 grams less (around 1.63 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (84.9 vs 130.8 square inches)

35% sharper screen – 135 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 15 3510 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Backlit keyboard

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.85 kg (4.08 lbs) Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm

11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches 358.5 x 235.5 x 17.5-18.9 mm

14.11 x 9.27 x 0.69-0.74 inches Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 844 cm2 (130.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~79.5% Side bezels 13.4 mm 6.6 mm Colors White Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1366 x 768 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 11.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT VA TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 135 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 400:1 Response time - 25 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop SE n/a Inspiron 15 3510 220 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 41 Wh 54 Wh Voltage - 11.25 V Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 40 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 5 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 0 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units 96 96 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop SE 0.14 TFLOPS Inspiron 15 3510 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock - 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 8 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type - SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe No Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos No No Microphones 1 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.0 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.