Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (84.9 vs 130.5 square inches)
  • 35% sharper screen – 135 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
  • Can run popular games at about 1054-1437% higher FPS
  • Around 6.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Backlit keyboard
Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches		 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~79.7%
Side bezels 13.4 mm 7.4 mm
Colors White Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 42 dB

Display

Size 11.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type TFT VA TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 135 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Glossy
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.34 V
Full charging time - 1:30 hr
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 40 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 304 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.2 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache - 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz -
GPU boost clock 750 MHz -
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type DDR4 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 0 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 96 896
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 56
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop SE
0.14 TFLOPS
Pavilion 15 +1916%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock - 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type - SSD (M2)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No No
Loudness - 81.3 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v5
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight No Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

