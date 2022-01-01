You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1366 x 768 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 4500U AMD Ryzen 7 4700U AMD Ryzen 5 5500U RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 64GB 128GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (84.9 vs 130.5 square inches)

35% sharper screen – 135 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15 Can run popular games at about 1054-1437% higher FPS

Around 6.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm

11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches 360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm

14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 842 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~79.7% Side bezels 13.4 mm 7.4 mm Colors White Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 42 dB

Display 1366 x 768 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 11.6 inches 15.6 inches Type TFT VA TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 135 ppi 100 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy Max. brightness Surface Laptop SE n/a Pavilion 15 250 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 41 Wh Voltage - 11.34 V Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 40 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 304 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 GeForce MX450 2GB TGP 5 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 14 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz - GPU boost clock 750 MHz - FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type DDR4 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 0 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 896 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 56 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop SE 0.14 TFLOPS Pavilion 15 +1916% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock - 3200 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type - SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No No Loudness - 81.3 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No Yes Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.