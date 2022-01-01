Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs HP Pavilion 15
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
51
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
44
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
15
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
56
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
47
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
84
NanoReview Score
43
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 640 grams less (around 1.41 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 35% more compact case (84.9 vs 130.5 square inches)
- 35% sharper screen – 135 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 15
- Can run popular games at about 1054-1437% higher FPS
- Around 6.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
|Dimensions
|283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches
|360.1 x 233.9 x 17.8 mm
14.18 x 9.21 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|548 cm2 (84.9 inches2)
|842 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.8%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|13.4 mm
|7.4 mm
|Colors
|White
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|-
|42 dB
Display
|Size
|11.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|TFT VA
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|135 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|-
|Glossy
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.34 V
|Full charging time
|-
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right
|Charge power
|40 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|304 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|8
|L3 Cache
|-
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +180%
1306
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +417%
4303
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Pavilion 15 +192%
1322
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion 15 +540%
4968
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|-
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
|Loudness
|-
|81.3 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
