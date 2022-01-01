You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1366 x 768 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB Storage - 64GB 128GB - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0

Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (84.9 vs 119.2 square inches)

21% sharper screen – 135 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm

11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~70.3% Side bezels 13.4 mm 8.6 mm Colors White Gray, Blue, Orange Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1366 x 768 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 11.6 inches 14 inches Type TFT VA TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 135 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 1456:1 sRGB color space - 62.8% Adobe RGB profile - 43.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 42% Response time - 32 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop SE n/a IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 32 Wh Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 40 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 171 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics 600 TGP 5 W 5 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 200 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 0 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 96 96 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 12 12 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 2 2 GPU performance Surface Laptop SE 0.14 TFLOPS IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock - 2400 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable - No

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB Bus - Custom Storage type - eMMC Channels 1x64 GB 1x64 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe No -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 70.1 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v5 v4.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.0 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 No Thunderbolt No No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.