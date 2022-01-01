Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 1 versus 0
- Easier to carry: weighs 290 grams less (around 0.64 lbs)
- Better webcam recording quality
- Much smaller footprint: 29% more compact case (84.9 vs 119.2 square inches)
- 21% sharper screen – 135 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches
|327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm
12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|548 cm2 (84.9 inches2)
|769 cm2 (119.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.8%
|~70.3%
|Side bezels
|13.4 mm
|8.6 mm
|Colors
|White
|Gray, Blue, Orange
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|-
Display
|Size
|11.6 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|TFT VA
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|135 ppi
|112 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|Contrast
|-
|1456:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|62.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|43.5%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|42%
|Response time
|-
|32 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|40 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|171 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Cores
|2
|2
|Threads
|2
|2
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
852
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
792
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|5 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|200 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|2.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|96
|96
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|12
|12
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|2
|2
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|-
|2400 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|-
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|Custom
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x64 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|70.1 dB
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v4.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|640 x 480
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.0
|No
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|No
|Surface
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
