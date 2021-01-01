Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Laptop 3 13.5
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)
- Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (84.9 vs 106.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
- Around 5.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Display has support for touch input
- Backlit keyboard
- 49% sharper screen – 201 versus 135 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
|1.28 kg (2.82 lbs)
|Dimensions
|283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches
|308 x 223 x 14.5 mm
12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches
|Area
|548 cm2 (84.9 inches2)
|687 cm2 (106.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~67.8%
|~79%
|Side bezels
|13.4 mm
|11.3 mm
|Colors
|White
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
Display
|Size
|11.6 inches
|13.5 inches
|Type
|TFT VA
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|135 ppi
|201 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|3:2
|Resolution
|1366 x 768 pixels
|2256 x 1504 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|-
|Glossy
|sRGB color space
|-
|121%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|40 W
|60 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.1 GHz
|1.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|-
|3.6 GHz
|Cores
|2
|4
|Threads
|2
|8
|L3 Cache
|-
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|Intel UHD Graphics G1
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 3 13.5 +131%
1082
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 3 13.5 +265%
3170
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Surface Laptop 3 13.5 +131%
1042
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop 3 13.5 +435%
4152
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|5 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|200 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|750 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|0.14 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|0 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|96
|256
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|-
|3733 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|-
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|-
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|-
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x64 GB
|1x128 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
|Microphones
|1
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v5
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|No
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|11.5 x 7.6 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
