You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i5 1145G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 64GB 128GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE Slightly easier to carry: weighs 170 grams less (around 0.37 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (84.9 vs 106.5 square inches) Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5 Can run popular games at about 499-680% higher FPS

Around 6.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 17% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Display has support for touch input

Backlit keyboard

49% sharper screen – 201 versus 135 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.28 kg (2.82 lbs) Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm

11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches 308 x 223 x 14.5 mm

12.13 x 8.78 x 0.57 inches Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 687 cm2 (106.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~79% Side bezels 13.4 mm 11.3 mm Colors White Black, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 40 dB

Display 1366 x 768 2256 x 1504 Size 11.6 inches 13.5 inches Type TFT VA IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 135 ppi 201 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 2256 x 1504 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1424:1 sRGB color space - 97.2% Adobe RGB profile - 66.8% DCI-P3 color gamut - 64.7% Response time - 50 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop SE n/a Surface Laptop 4 13.5 400 nits

Battery Capacity 0 Wh 47.4 Wh Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 40 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 306 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 5 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X Memory speed 0 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 96 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop SE 0.14 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 4 13.5 +907% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock - 4266 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR4X Upgradable - No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type - SSD (M2) Channels 1x64 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe No Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos No Yes Loudness - 78.4 dB Microphones 1 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v6 Bluetooth v5 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight No Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.