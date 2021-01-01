Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop SE or Surface Laptop Go – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop SE vs Laptop Go

33 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
VS
54 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
Microsoft Surface Laptop SE
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i5 1035G1
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and Laptop Go important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go
  • Around 5.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop SE
vs
Surface Laptop Go

Case

Weight 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs) 1.11 kg (2.45 lbs)
Dimensions 283.7 x 193 x 17.85 mm
11.17 x 7.6 x 0.7 inches		 278.1 x 205.7 x 15.6 mm
10.95 x 8.1 x 0.61 inches
Area 548 cm2 (84.9 inches2) 572 cm2 (88.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~67.8% ~80%
Side bezels 13.4 mm 8 mm
Colors White Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 44.2 dB

Display

Size 11.6 inches 12.4 inches
Type TFT VA IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 135 ppi 149 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1536 x 1024 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1222:1
sRGB color space - 94.4%
Adobe RGB profile - 60.2%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:10 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery No Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 40 W 39 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.1 GHz 1.0 GHz
Turbo frequency - 3.6 GHz
Cores 2 4
Threads 2 8
L3 Cache - 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics G1
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 5 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 200 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 750 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS -
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory speed 0 Gbps 1.87 Gbps
Shading units 96 256
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x2 GB
Clock - 1866 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR4X
Upgradable - No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus - PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Channels 1x64 GB 1x64 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe No Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Loudness - 81.5 dB
Microphones 1 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v5 v6
Bluetooth v5 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight No No
Touchpad
Size - 10.0 x 6.6 cm
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Laptop Go and Laptop SE or ask any questions
