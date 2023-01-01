Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 20-27% higher FPS Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 33% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm

12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~82.8% Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.2 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 52.2 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 14.4 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 200 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Sync technology - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space - 98% DCI-P3 color gamut - 83% Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 2 +50% 600 nits Swift X (SFX14-71G) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 102 / 120 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter - 355 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 80 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1185 MHz GPU boost clock - 1417 MHz FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio 2 +36% 7.9 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-71G) 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 7500 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes - Loudness - ~77.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.