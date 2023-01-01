Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio 2 or MacBook Air 15 (M2) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)

66 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
VS
59 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
GPU
Apple M2 GPU (8-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (115.2 vs 125.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 66.5 against 58 watt-hours

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio 2
vs
MacBook Air 15 (M2)

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches		 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~83.9%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 180° 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 -

Display

Size 14.4 inches 15.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 224 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2
Surface Laptop Studio 2
14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2
~9% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1326:1
sRGB color space - 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 98.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7%
Response time - 24 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:50 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 102 / 120 W 35 / 70 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 116 / 165 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 8 (4P + 4E)
Threads 20 8
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 500 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz
FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio 2 +163%
7.9 TFLOPS
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 7500 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.4 (2 tweeters and 4 woofers)
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~85 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 or ask any questions
