Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Display has support for touch input

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (115.2 vs 125.4 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 66.5 against 58 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm

12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~83.9% Side bezels 9.3 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 -

Display 2400 x 1600 2880 x 1864 Size 14.4 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison MacBook Air 15 (M2) 15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2 Surface Laptop Studio 2 14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2 ~ 9% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1326:1 sRGB color space - 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 98.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 2 +20% 600 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 66.5 Wh Full charging time - 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 102 / 120 W 35 / 70 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter - 116 / 165 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 80 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm GPU base clock - 500 MHz GPU boost clock - 1456 MHz FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio 2 +163% 7.9 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 7500 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.4 (2 tweeters and 4 woofers) Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~85 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

