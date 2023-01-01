Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (115.2 vs 125.4 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 66.5 against 58 watt-hours
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
|1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches
|340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm
13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches
|Area
|743 cm2 (115.2 inches2)
|809 cm2 (125.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~83.9%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|5.4 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Passive
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|-
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|15.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|224 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|2880 x 1864 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
Screen space comparison
MacBook Air 15 (M2)
15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2
Surface Laptop Studio 2
14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2
~9% more screen space
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1326:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|98.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|98.7%
|Response time
|-
|24 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:50 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|102 / 120 W
|35 / 70 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|116 / 165 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|-
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|8 (4P + 4E)
|Threads
|20
|8
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|-
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Apple M2 GPU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|5 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
2447
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
13471
9701
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1914
1517
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Surface Laptop Studio 2 +126%
18533
8204
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|5 nm
|GPU base clock
|-
|500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1456 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.9 TFLOPS
|3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR5
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|6.4 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|7500 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Custom
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.4 (2 tweeters and 4 woofers)
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~85 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 3
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1