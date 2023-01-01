Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio 2 or MacBook Pro 14 (2023) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

66 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
VS
70 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
CPU Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU
Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 380 grams less (around 0.84 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~21%) battery – 70 against 58 watt-hours
  • 27% sharper screen – 254 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (107.1 vs 115.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio 2
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~84.6%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6800 RPM
Noise level (max. load) - 47.5 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 14.2 inches
Type IPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Surface Laptop Studio 2
14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
14.2″ (16:10 ratio) = 90.6 in2
~5% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 25000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.2%
Response time - 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:10 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 102 / 120 W 67 / 96 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 274 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz -
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (8P + 4E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB -
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Apple M2 Pro GPU (19-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 35 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock - 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1398 MHz
FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 6.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5
Memory bus 96 bit 256 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2432
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 152
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 76
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio 2 +16%
7.9 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
6.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 7500 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 2x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 4.2 (4 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~84.3 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
Further details
Notes on MacBook Pro 14 (2023):
    - The base model features a 10-core CPU and a 16-core GPU, as opposed to the 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU we tested, making it about 15% slower in multi-core tests.
    - The base model with a 512 GB SSD uses a single-channel SSD. Versions with 1 TB or larger have faster dual-channel SSD modules.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

