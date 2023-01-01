Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio 2 or Precision 5480 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Dell Precision 5480

63 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
VS
51 out of 100
Dell Precision 5480
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Dell Precision 5480
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2400 x 1600
CPU Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Dell Precision 5480 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS
  • Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 23% sharper screen – 200 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits
Advantages of the Dell Precision 5480
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 72 against 58 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (101.2 vs 115.2 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio 2
vs
Precision 5480

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches		 310.6 x 210.35 x 18.95 mm
12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches
Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~87%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Silver Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 51 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 162 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Sync technology - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Surface Laptop Studio 2
14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2
Precision 5480
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~8% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000:1
sRGB color space - 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Studio 2 +20%
600 nits
Precision 5480
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 102 / 120 W 100 / 130 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter - 460 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 20 16
L3 Cache 24 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 630 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz
FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio 2 +61%
7.9 TFLOPS
Precision 5480
4.92 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 7500 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - ~87.7 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

