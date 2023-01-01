Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i5 13600H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i7 13800H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB - RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 34-46% higher FPS

Around 38% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

23% sharper screen – 200 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Dell Precision 5480 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 72 against 58 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (101.2 vs 115.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm

12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches 310.6 x 210.35 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~87% Side bezels 9.3 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver Silver Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 51 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Sync technology - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Surface Laptop Studio 2 14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2 Precision 5480 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 8% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1000:1 sRGB color space - 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 2 +20% 600 nits Precision 5480 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 72 Wh Voltage - 15.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 102 / 120 W 100 / 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 460 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A1000 Mobile 6GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB RTX A3000 Mobile 8GB TGP 80 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 630 MHz GPU boost clock - 1140 MHz FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 4.92 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~11 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio 2 +61% 7.9 TFLOPS Precision 5480 4.92 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 7500 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-VD Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power - 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - ~87.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.