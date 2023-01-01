Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 CPU Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 70-96% higher FPS Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 38% sharper screen – 200 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

38% sharper screen – 200 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 500 nits Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2 Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 86 against 58 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~48%) battery – 86 against 58 watt-hours Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm

12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~88.9% Side bezels 9.3 mm 4.4 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Material Aluminum Top: Aluminum

Middle: Carbon fiber

Bottom: Aluminum

Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 44.6 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 14.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison XPS 15 9530 (2023) 15.6″ (16:10 ratio) = 109.4 in2 Surface Laptop Studio 2 14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2 ~ 14% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1650:1 sRGB color space - 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 2 +20% 600 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 102 / 120 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter - 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 80 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 6 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio 2 +128% 7.9 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 7500 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power - 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - ~83.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.3 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

