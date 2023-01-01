Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio 2 or Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)

66 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
VS
64 out of 100
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (115.2 vs 126.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 73.6 against 58 watt-hours
  • 17% sharper screen – 234 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio 2
vs
Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches		 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm
12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches
Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 816 cm2 (126.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~74.7%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 7.6 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14.4 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 234 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology - FreeSync
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Ambient light sensor Yes No
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Bottom
Charge power 102 / 120 W 170 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 4.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 5 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 6
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Radeon 760M
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 95 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock - 1530 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 7500 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2
Fingerprint No Yes
Infrared sensor Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 or Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 or Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 or Laptop Studio
4. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 or Dell Precision 5480
6. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Slim 5i Gen 8 (2023)
7. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or LOQ 15APH8
8. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Slim 5 Gen 8 (16", 2023)
9. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Razer Blade 14 (2023)
10. Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский