Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 6-8% higher FPS Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (115.2 vs 126.5 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 230 grams less (around 0.51 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 73.6 against 58 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 73.6 against 58 watt-hours 17% sharper screen – 234 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.75 kg (3.86 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm

12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches 327.49 x 249.12 x 17.9-20.79 mm

12.89 x 9.81 x 0.7-0.82 inches Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 816 cm2 (126.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~74.7% Side bezels 9.3 mm 7.6 mm Colors Silver Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2

Display 2400 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 14.4 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 200 ppi 234 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology - FreeSync Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Ambient light sensor Yes No Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1 DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 2 +50% 600 nits Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 73.6 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 102 / 120 W 170 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB TGP 80 W 95 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 8 nm GPU base clock - 1530 MHz GPU boost clock - 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 7.12 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 128 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 40 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio 2 +11% 7.9 TFLOPS Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023) 7.12 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 7500 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Infrared sensor Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.5 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

