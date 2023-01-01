Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
- Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
- Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 75 against 58 watt-hours
- 25% sharper screen – 250 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.98 kg (4.37 lbs)
|1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches
|327 x 224 x 17.9 mm
12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|743 cm2 (115.2 inches2)
|732 cm2 (113.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.1%
|~83.2%
|Side bezels
|9.3 mm
|7.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Gray, Blue
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|170°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|52.9 dB
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|250 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|3072 x 1920 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Sync technology
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|-
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:40 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|102 / 120 W
|100 / 140 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|-
|444 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.4 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|14 (6P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|20
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1914
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
18533
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|80 W
|80 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|4 nm
|4 nm
|FLOPS
|7.9 TFLOPS
|7.9 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|96 bit
|96 bit
|Memory speed
|~16 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|32
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|7500 MHz
|6400 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5X
|LPDDR5X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3306
|Speakers
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers)
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x1W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|~81.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.3
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Infrared sensor
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.1
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.5 mm
|Size
|-
|13.5 x 8.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Further details
Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”):
- Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
