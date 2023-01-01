Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) CPU Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i5 13505H Intel Core i7 13705H Intel Core i9 13905H GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 29% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 330 grams less (around 0.73 lbs) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 75 against 58 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 75 against 58 watt-hours 25% sharper screen – 250 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm

12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches 327 x 224 x 17.9 mm

12.87 x 8.82 x 0.7 inches Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 732 cm2 (113.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~83.2% Side bezels 9.3 mm 7.3 mm Colors Silver Gray, Blue Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 170° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level (max. load) - 52.9 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 3072 x 1920 (Non-Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Touch) 3072 x 1920 (Mini LED) Size 14.4 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz PPI 200 ppi 250 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 3072 x 1920 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1500:1 sRGB color space - 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 2 +50% 600 nits Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 75 Wh Full charging time - 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 102 / 120 W 100 / 140 W Weight of AC adapter - 444 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 80 W 80 W Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 4 nm 4 nm FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 96 bit 96 bit Memory speed ~16 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 32 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio 2 7.9 TFLOPS Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”) 7.9 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 7500 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3306 Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) Power - 2x2W, 2x1W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~81.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6E Bluetooth v5.3 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 13.5 x 8.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”): - Also know as "Yoga Pro 9i (Gen 8)" in some regions.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.