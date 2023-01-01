Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio 2 or Surface Laptop 5 15 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 vs Laptop 5 15

66 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
VS
50 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 13700H
GPU
Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Laptop 5 15 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery and Portability:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 202-275% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a bigger (~22%) battery – 58 against 47.4 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 400 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (115.2 vs 128.6 square inches)
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 440 grams less (around 0.97 lbs)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio 2
vs
Surface Laptop 5 15

Case

Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs)
Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm
12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches		 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm
13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches
Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~80.7%
Side bezels 9.3 mm 11.5 mm
Colors Silver Black, Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) - 38.1 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 15 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 200 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Sync technology - No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Ambient light sensor Yes Yes
Screen space comparison
Surface Laptop 5 15
15″ (3:2 ratio) = 103.8 in2
Surface Laptop Studio 2
14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2
~8% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1369:1
sRGB color space - 97.3%
Adobe RGB profile - 70.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1%
Response time - 40 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 102 / 120 W 65 W
Weight of AC adapter - 305 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.4 GHz 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 14 (6P + 8E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 20 12
L3 Cache 24 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 80 W 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock - 300 MHz
FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X
Memory bus 96 bit -
Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 768
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 48
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio 2 +367%
7.9 TFLOPS
Surface Laptop 5 15
1.69 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 7500 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - ~78.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1
Fingerprint No No
Infrared sensor Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.1
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.7 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
2. Surface Laptop Studio 2 and MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
3. Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Surface Laptop Studio
4. Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Slim Pro 9i Gen 8 (14.5”)
5. Surface Laptop Studio 2 and MacBook Air 15 (M2)
6. Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Swift X (SFX14-71G)
7. Surface Laptop Studio 2 and XPS 15 9530 (2023)
8. Surface Laptop Studio 2 and Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 (14", 2023)
9. Surface Laptop 5 15 and Surface Laptop 5 13.5
10. Surface Laptop 5 15 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (13.3")
Compare other laptops (760+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 15 and Laptop Studio 2 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский