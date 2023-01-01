Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 13700H - Intel Core i7 1255U Intel Core i7 1265U GPU - GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) RAM - 16GB 32GB 64GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.98 kg (4.37 lbs) 1.54 kg (3.4 lbs) Dimensions 323 x 230 x 22 mm

12.72 x 9.06 x 0.87 inches 340 x 244 x 14.7 mm

13.39 x 9.61 x 0.58 inches Area 743 cm2 (115.2 inches2) 830 cm2 (128.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.1% ~80.7% Side bezels 9.3 mm 11.5 mm Colors Silver Black, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) - 38.1 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 2496 x 1664 Size 14.4 inches 15 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 200 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2496 x 1664 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology - No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Ambient light sensor Yes Yes Screen space comparison Surface Laptop 5 15 15″ (3:2 ratio) = 103.8 in2 Surface Laptop Studio 2 14.4″ (3:2 ratio) = 95.7 in2 ~ 8% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1369:1 sRGB color space - 97.3% Adobe RGB profile - 70.3% DCI-P3 color gamut - 68.1% Response time - 40 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 2 +50% 600 nits Surface Laptop 5 15 400 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 47.4 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 102 / 120 W 65 W Weight of AC adapter - 305 grams

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB RTX A2000 Mobile 8GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) TGP 80 W 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 4 nm 10 nm GPU base clock - 300 MHz FLOPS 7.9 TFLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR5X Memory bus 96 bit - Memory speed ~16 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 768 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 48 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 32 24 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio 2 +367% 7.9 TFLOPS Surface Laptop 5 15 1.69 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 7500 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5X LPDDR5X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 (2 tweeters and 2 woofers) 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - ~78.1 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.3 v5.1 Fingerprint No No Infrared sensor Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.1 1x USB 3.1 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 11.5 x 7.7 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.