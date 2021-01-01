Surface Laptop Studio or MacBook Pro 13 (2019) – what's better?

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Can run popular games at about 452-616% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 42% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (2019) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 450 grams less (around 0.99 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (100.1 vs 114.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.37 kg (3.02 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 14.9 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.59 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~79.4% Side bezels 9.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6000 RPM Noise level - 41.8 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 2560 x 1600 Size 14.4 inches 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1524:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 78.4% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 500 nits MacBook Pro 13 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 58 Wh Voltage - 12.96 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 60 / 95 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1050 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 0.81 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR3 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 2.13 Gbps Shading units 2560 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +821% 7.46 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (2019) 0.81 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2133 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 79.7 dB Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v4.2 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.7 mm Touchpad Size - 13.4 x 8.1 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

