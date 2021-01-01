Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
From $1799
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Around 15% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 420 grams less (around 0.93 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (100.1 vs 114.4 square inches)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
|304.1 mm (11.97 inches)
|Height
|228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
|212.4 mm (8.36 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|15.6 mm (0.61 inches)
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~79.4%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|8.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Max. fan speed (RPM)
|-
|6200 RPM
|Noise level
|-
|42.1 dB
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|227 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1600:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|77.4%
|Response time
|-
|40 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|12.96 V
|Full charging time
|-
|1:50 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|60 / 95 W
|61 W
|Cable length
|-
|2 meters
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|276 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1441
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5517
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|15 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|-
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|512
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|No
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|-
|80.1 dB
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|No
|No
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.1 x 6.6 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|No
