You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i7 9750H Intel Core i9 9880H Intel Core i9 9980HK RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Can run popular games at about 987-1346% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (114.4 vs 130.3 square inches) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 83.6 against 58 watt-hours

Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm

13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~81.8% Side bezels 9.4 mm 8.8 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM Noise level 46.7 dB -

Display 2400 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 14.4 inches 15.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 221 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1714:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 78.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% - Response time 41 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 500 nits MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 83.6 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 87 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 369 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics 630 TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 192 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 3 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +1795% 7.2 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 15 (2019) 0.38 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 2400 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.9 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 0.6 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.