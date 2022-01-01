Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or MacBook Pro 15 (2019) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
51 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Can run popular games at about 987-1346% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (114.4 vs 130.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~44%) battery – 83.6 against 58 watt-hours
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.83 kg (4.04 lbs)
Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches		 349.3 x 240.7 x 15.5 mm
13.75 x 9.48 x 0.61 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~81.8%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gray
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 180° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6500 RPM
Noise level 46.7 dB -

Display

Size 14.4 inches 15.4 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 221 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1714:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 78.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 87 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 369 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 350 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 0.38 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 2.4 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 192
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 3
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +1795%
7.2 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 15 (2019)
0.38 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.9 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 0.6 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 15.4 x 9.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

