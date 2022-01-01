You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits

27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm

12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~75.8% Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Black, Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46.7 dB 52.7 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Size 14.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1714:1 845:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 92.4% Adobe RGB profile 78.5% 67.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% 68.1% Response time 41 ms 31 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio +56% 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 320 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 180 W Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 545 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce GTX 1660 TI Mobile GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 50 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1455 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1590 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 1536 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +47% 7.2 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 4.884 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 24GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.9 dB 77.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display - Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 - Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.