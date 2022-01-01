Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 – what's better?

62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
61 out of 100
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2400 x 1600
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Can run popular games at about 26-35% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 56% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 320 nits
  • 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 120 Hz
  • Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)
  • Around 92% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~31%) battery – 76 against 58 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches		 324 x 220 x 19.9 mm
12.76 x 8.66 x 0.78 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 713 cm2 (110.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~75.8%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 180° 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 46.7 dB 52.7 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1714:1 845:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 92.4%
Adobe RGB profile 78.5% 67.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% 68.1%
Response time 41 ms 31 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 180 W
Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 545 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1455 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1590 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 4.884 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 1536
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 96
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +47%
7.2 TFLOPS
ROG Zephyrus G14 GA401
4.884 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.9 dB 77.2 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display -
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 -
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 10.4 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
