Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
73 out of 100
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (114.4 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58 watt-hours
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches		 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~77.8%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Silver White, Black
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 46.7 dB -

Display

Size 14.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1714:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 78.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% 100%
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 100 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU AMD Radeon 680M
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1425 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1740 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 -

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.4
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.9 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.7 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
2. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
3. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) or Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
5. Razer Blade 15 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
6. MSI Stealth GS66 (2022) or Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
7. Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533 (2022) or Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
8. Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2022) or ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский