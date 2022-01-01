Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (114.4 vs 133.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz
- Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches
|355 x 243 x 19.9 mm
13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|863 cm2 (133.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~77.8%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|46.7 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|240 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1714:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|78.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80.6%
|100%
|Response time
|41 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 95 / 102 W
|100 / 240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|379 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|AMD Radeon 680M
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1629
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
9139
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1464
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12594
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|120 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|1425 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1740 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|13.3 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|-
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x1024 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|-
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.4
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Loudness
|82.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|3
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.7 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 8.0 cm
|-
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
