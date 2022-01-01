You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - AMD Ryzen 7 6800HS AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (114.4 vs 133.8 square inches) Advantages of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 240 versus 120 Hz

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 47-64% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~55%) battery – 90 against 58 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 355 x 243 x 19.9 mm

13.98 x 9.57 x 0.78 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 863 cm2 (133.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~77.8% Side bezels 9.4 mm 4.8 mm Colors Silver White, Black Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46.7 dB -

Display 2400 x 1600 2560 x 1440 Size 14.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 240 Hz PPI 200 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1714:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 78.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% 100% Response time 41 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 500 nits ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) n/a

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 90 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 100 / 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 50 W 120 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1425 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1740 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 13.3 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio 7.2 TFLOPS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 (2022) +85% 13.3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 16GB 32GB 40GB 48GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x1024 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.4 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.9 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.7 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.