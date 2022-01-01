You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 156-212% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 58 against 50 watt-hours

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (114.4 vs 130.3 square inches) Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm

14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~79.8% Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.2 mm Colors Silver White, Black, Green, Red Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46.7 dB 41.6 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 14.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1714:1 563:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 58.5% Adobe RGB profile 78.5% 40.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% 39% Response time 41 ms 33 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio +67% 500 nits VivoBook S15 S533 300 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 194 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 50 W 27 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR5 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 16 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +283% 7.2 TFLOPS VivoBook S15 S533 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.9 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.