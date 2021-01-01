Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

68 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
57 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Can run popular games at about 315-430% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
  • Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 67 against 58 watt-hours
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (95.8 vs 114.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Width 323.2 mm (12.72 inches) 304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 228.3 mm (8.99 inches) 203 mm (7.99 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~78.9%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle - 150°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 60 / 95 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 2560 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +573%
7.46 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) or Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15 or Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
3. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) or Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
4. Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
5. ASUS VivoBook 14 X413 (K413) or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
6. Razer Book 13 (2020) or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
7. Dell Inspiron 14 7400 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
8. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 or ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio or ask any questions
EnglishРусский