Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Can run popular games at about 315-430% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- 20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 680 grams less (around 1.5 lbs)
- Around 21% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 67 against 58 watt-hours
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (95.8 vs 114.4 square inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
|Width
|323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
|304.2 mm (11.98 inches)
|Height
|228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
|203 mm (7.99 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|13.9 mm (0.55 inches)
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~78.9%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|4.9 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver, Pink
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|150°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|39 dB
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 95 W
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1438
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4740
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1441
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6666
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|LPDDR4X
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.73 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|-
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
