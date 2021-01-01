You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS

Around 14% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 530 grams less (around 1.17 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 63 against 58 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (98.4 vs 114.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.29 kg (2.84 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 319 x 199 x 16.9 mm

12.56 x 7.83 x 0.67 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 635 cm2 (98.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~85.1% Side bezels 9.4 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver White, Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 41.6 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 897:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio +67% 500 nits ZenBook 14 UX435 300 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 63 Wh Voltage - 11.6 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 60 / 95 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce MX450 Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 2 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 2560 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +164% 7.46 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UX435 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 58 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint - No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.