Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

68 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
60 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
From $3299
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2400 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 112-152% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (114.4 vs 126.9 square inches)
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~66%) battery – 96 against 58 watt-hours
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Width 323.2 mm (12.72 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228.3 mm (8.99 inches) 230 mm (9.06 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 819 cm2 (127 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~82%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Gray
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 60 / 95 W 120 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1200 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units 2560 1024
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +203%
7.46 TFLOPS
ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
2.458 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) and Surface Laptop Studio
2. Surface Laptop 4 15 and Surface Laptop Studio
3. MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020) and Surface Laptop Studio
4. XPS 17 9700 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
5. Alpha 15 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564
6. Inspiron 15 5505 and ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS ZenBook Flip 15 OLED UX564 and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio or ask any questions
EnglishРусский