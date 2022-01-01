You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900HK GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB - GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (114.4 vs 185.4 square inches)

57% sharper screen – 200 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz

Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 87 against 58 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm

15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~69% Side bezels 9.4 mm 8.1 mm Colors Silver White Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 4 Noise level 46.7 dB 52.5 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360Hz) 3840 x 2160 Size 14.4 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz PPI 200 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1714:1 800:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 78.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% - Response time 41 ms 3 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio +67% 500 nits Alienware x17 R2 300 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 87 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 240 / 330 W Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 1003 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 3070 Ti Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Mobile 16GB TGP 50 W 140 W Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX Type Dedicated Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1504 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1802 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio 7.2 TFLOPS Alienware x17 R2 +92% 13.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power 4x2W 4x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.9 dB 84.3 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.8 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.