Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or Alienware x17 R2 – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
72 out of 100
Dell Alienware x17 R2
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Dell Alienware x17 R2
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2400 x 1600
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Dell Alienware x17 R2 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1200 grams less (around 2.65 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 21% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 38% more compact case (114.4 vs 185.4 square inches)
  • 57% sharper screen – 200 versus 127 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Alienware x17 R2
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 165 versus 120 Hz
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 51-69% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 87 against 58 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
Alienware x17 R2

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches		 399.2 x 299.5 x 12.9-17.1 mm
15.72 x 11.79 x 0.51-0.67 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 1196 cm2 (185.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~69%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 8.1 mm
Colors Silver White
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 4
Noise level 46.7 dB 52.5 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 165 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision -
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1714:1 800:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 78.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% -
Response time 41 ms 3 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Studio +67%
500 nits
Alienware x17 R2
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 240 / 330 W
Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 1003 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 14
Threads 8 20
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 140 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes MUX
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1504 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1802 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 13.8 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 48
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio
7.2 TFLOPS
Alienware x17 R2 +92%
13.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 4x2W 4x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.9 dB 84.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.8 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 11.2 x 6.6 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
2. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
3. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 6) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
4. Dell Alienware x17 R1 vs x17 R2
5. Dell Alienware x15 R2 vs x17 R2
6. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Alienware x17 R2
7. Dell Alienware m17 R5 Ryzen Edition vs x17 R2
8. MSI Titan GT77 vs Dell Alienware x17 R2

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Alienware x17 R2 and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский