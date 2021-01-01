Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

66 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
49 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 236-322% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 58 against 53 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 20% sharper screen – 200 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 550 grams less (around 1.21 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 15% more compact case (97.6 vs 114.4 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.27 kg (2.8 lbs)
Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches		 305.19 x 206.4 x 15.9-16.7 mm
12.02 x 8.13 x 0.63-0.66 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 630 cm2 (97.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~77.4%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.4 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 800:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 60 / 95 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 15 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2560 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +429%
7.46 TFLOPS
Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3254
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 6.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Laptop 4 13.5
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Pro 8
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Laptop 3 15
4. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and XPS 13 9305
5. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and XPS 13 9310
6. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and HP Spectre x360 13 (2021)
7. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 7400
8. Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 13 7306 (2-in-1) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio or ask any questions
EnglishРусский