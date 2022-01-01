Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 85-116% higher FPS
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 58 against 41 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Backlit keyboard
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
- 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
- Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (105.2 vs 114.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches
|321.5 x 211.3 x 16.3-18.3 mm
12.66 x 8.32 x 0.64-0.72 inches
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~79.5%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|Yes
|Opening angle
|180°
|360°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|46.7 dB
|29 dB
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|Yes
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1714:1
|1217:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|53.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|78.5%
|37%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80.6%
|36%
|Response time
|41 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|19.5 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left
|Charge power
|60 / 95 / 102 W
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|379 gramm
|318 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|4
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4654
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|-
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|-
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3204
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|82.9 dB
|73.7 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 1.4
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|No
|Key travel
|-
|1.3 mm
|Size
|12.0 x 8.0 cm
|11.5 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
