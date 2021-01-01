Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

68 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
48 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
From $785
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 58 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Can run popular games at about 315-430% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~41%) battery – 58 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 138% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 210 nits
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 260 grams less (around 0.57 lbs)
  • Around 25% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (105.2 vs 114.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
Width 323.2 mm (12.72 inches) 321.5 mm (12.66 inches)
Height 228.3 mm (8.99 inches) 211.3 mm (8.32 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 16.3-17.9 mm (0.64-0.7 inches)
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 679 cm2 (105.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~79.5%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.25 V
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 60 / 95 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2560 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +573%
7.46 TFLOPS
Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Surface Laptop Studio or Surface Laptop 4 13.5
2. Surface Laptop Studio or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Surface Laptop Studio or Surface Pro 8
4. Surface Laptop Studio or Surface Laptop 4 15
5. Surface Laptop Studio or Surface Laptop 3 15
6. Surface Laptop Studio or MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)
7. Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1)
8. Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or G5 15 5500
9. Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 5406 (2-in-1)
10. Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) or Inspiron 14 5410 (2-in-1)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 14 7415 AMD (2-in-1) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio or ask any questions
EnglishРусский