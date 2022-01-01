You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 226-308% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

23% sharper screen – 200 versus 162 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5470 Around 2.7x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Easier to carry: weighs 340 grams less (around 0.75 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~24%) battery – 72 against 58 watt-hours

Much smaller footprint: 12% more compact case (101.2 vs 114.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.48 kg (3.26 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 310.6 x 210.3 x 18.95 mm

12.23 x 8.28 x 0.75 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 653 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~87% Side bezels 9.4 mm 4.6 mm Colors Silver Gray Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46.7 dB -

Display 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 14.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision - Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1714:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 78.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% - Response time 41 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 500 nits Precision 5470 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 72 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Intel Core i9 12900HK Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.5 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 4 12 Threads 8 16 L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Surface Laptop Studio 1427 Precision 5470 +16% 1659 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Surface Laptop Studio 4654 Precision 5470 +121% 10274 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) Surface Laptop Studio 1441 Precision 5470 +18% 1698 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) Surface Laptop Studio 5517 Precision 5470 +165% 14630

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR5 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 20 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +411% 7.2 TFLOPS Precision 5470 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 -

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.0 Power 4x2W 2x4W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.