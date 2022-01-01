You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 58 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Can run popular games at about 479-653% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Easier to carry: weighs 220 grams less (around 0.49 lbs)

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

38% sharper screen – 200 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (114.4 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 5560 Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 2.04 kg (4.5 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 344.4 x 230.3 x 18.5 mm

13.56 x 9.07 x 0.73 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 793 cm2 (123 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~89% Side bezels 9.4 mm 4.2 mm Colors Silver Silver Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level 46.7 dB 50 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 14.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1714:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 100% Adobe RGB profile 78.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% - Response time 41 ms 35 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 500 nits Precision 5560 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 481 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 8 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +870% 7.2 TFLOPS Precision 5560 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots 2 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.9 dB 75.2 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.3 mm Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

