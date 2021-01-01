Surface Laptop Studio or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Can run popular games at about 433-591% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 58 against 52 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

18% sharper screen – 200 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (91.3 vs 114.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 296 x 199 x 15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~88.4% Side bezels 9.4 mm 3.7 mm Colors Silver White, Black Transformer Yes No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 (Touch) Size 14.4 inches 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio 500 nits XPS 13 9310 500 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 52 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left, Right Charge power 60 / 95 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP - 15 W Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 LPDDR4X Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed ~12 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 2560 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +788% 7.46 TFLOPS XPS 13 9310 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 84.6 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint - Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.