62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
60 out of 100
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2400 x 1600
Battery 58 Wh
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 390 grams less (around 0.86 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 50% sharper screen – 200 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (114.4 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9710 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Around 77% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
XPS 17 9710 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 2.21 kg (4.87 lbs)
Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches		 374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~90.3%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 4.1 mm
Colors Silver Black, Silver
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 180° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level 46.7 dB 49 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 17 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 133 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1714:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 78.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% -
Response time 41 ms 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 508 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 60 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 40
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +17%
7.2 TFLOPS
XPS 17 9710 (2021)
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power 4x2W 2x2W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 82.9 dB 78.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 4x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 15.0 x 8.9 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
