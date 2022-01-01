Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 9-13% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- 50% sharper screen – 200 versus 133 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (114.4 vs 144 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022)
- Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 97 against 58 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|2.17 kg (4.78 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches
|374.4 x 248 x 19.5 mm
14.74 x 9.76 x 0.77 inches
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|929 cm2 (143.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~90.3%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|4.1 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level
|46.7 dB
|47.9 dB
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|17 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|133 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|-
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1714:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|78.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80.6%
|-
|Response time
|41 ms
|35 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|60 / 95 / 102 W
|130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|379 gramm
|508 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.5 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +14%
1663
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +122%
10547
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +17%
1686
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
XPS 17 9720 (2022) +160%
14364
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|50 W
|60 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|Yes
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1140 MHz
|1237 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1410 MHz
|1500 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|6.14 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2560
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|80
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC711-CG
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.2
|Power
|4x2W
|4x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
|Loudness
|82.9 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|4x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|12.0 x 8.0 cm
|14.9 x 8.9 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3