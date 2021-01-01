Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3000
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (114.4 vs 137.9 square inches)
- Provides 19% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 420 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 99 against 58 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- 41% sharper screen – 282 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)
Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Width
|323.2 mm (12.72 inches)
|356 mm (14.02 inches)
|Height
|228.3 mm (8.99 inches)
|250 mm (9.84 inches)
|Thickness
|18.9 mm (0.74 inches)
|19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|890 cm2 (138 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~75.4%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|282 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|3840 x 2160 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|99%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|15.2 V
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Right
|Charge power
|60 / 95 W
|230 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1548
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8419
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1503
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12252
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|105 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Dedicated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|1305 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1642 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|12.6 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Below the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 4.0
|USB-A
|No
|3x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|1x v1.4
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1.6 mm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
