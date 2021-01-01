Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

68 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
77 out of 100
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
From $3000
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
GPU GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (114.4 vs 137.9 square inches)
  • Provides 19% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 420 nits
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 38-52% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~71%) battery – 99 against 58 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • 41% sharper screen – 282 versus 200 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
Aero 15 OLED (Intel 11th Gen)

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Width 323.2 mm (12.72 inches) 356 mm (14.02 inches)
Height 228.3 mm (8.99 inches) 250 mm (9.84 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 890 cm2 (138 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~75.4%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.3 mm
Colors Silver Black
Transformer Yes No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 282 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 3840 x 2160 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 15.2 V
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 60 / 95 W 230 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel UHD Graphics 750
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 105 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 1305 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1642 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 12.6 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 192 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 14 Gbps
Shading units 2560 3840
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Below the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
USB-A No 3x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No 1x v1.4
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.6 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes

