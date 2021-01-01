Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or Pavilion Aero 13 – what's better?

Display 2400 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Can run popular games at about 315-430% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 58 against 43 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
  • 18% sharper screen – 200 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (96.6 vs 114.4 square inches)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
Pavilion Aero 13

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches		 298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~82.3%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Silver White, Silver, Gold, Pink
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle - 140°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 35 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1316:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 74.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 73.4%
Response time - 37 ms
Max. brightness
Surface Laptop Studio +25%
500 nits
Pavilion Aero 13
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:55 hr
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left, Right
Charge power 60 / 95 W 45 / 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 312 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP - 10-45 W
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed ~12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 2560 448
DirectX support 12 12.1
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +573%
7.46 TFLOPS
Pavilion Aero 13
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 76.5 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint - Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

