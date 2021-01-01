Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs HP Pavilion Aero 13
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
From $1600
HP Pavilion Aero 13
From $750
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
- Can run popular games at about 315-430% higher FPS
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 58 against 43 watt-hours
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Better webcam recording quality
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
- 18% sharper screen – 200 versus 170 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the HP Pavilion Aero 13
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 870 grams less (around 1.92 lbs)
- Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (96.6 vs 114.4 square inches)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.82 kg (4.01 lbs)
|0.95 kg (2.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches
|298 x 209 x 17 mm
11.73 x 8.23 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|738 cm2 (114.4 inches2)
|623 cm2 (96.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~82.3%
|Side bezels
|9.4 mm
|5.8 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|White, Silver, Gold, Pink
|Transformer
|Yes
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|140°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
|Noise level
|-
|35 dB
Display
|Size
|14.4 inches
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|200 ppi
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|2400 x 1600 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1316:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|74.8%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|73.4%
|Response time
|-
|37 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|1:55 hr
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|60 / 95 W
|45 / 65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|312 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1420
1331
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +7%
5024
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1441
1352
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Pavilion Aero 13 +35%
7431
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|-
|10-45 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|735-1463 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1035-1695 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|7.46 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|System Shared
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|DDR4
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|-
|Memory speed
|~12 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|2560
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|2
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|4x2W
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|-
|76.5 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|-
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|11.0 x 6.5 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1