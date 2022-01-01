Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or Pavilion x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

62 out of 100
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
VS
40 out of 100
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 2400 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Can run popular games at about 416-568% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 58 against 43 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits
  • 79% sharper screen – 200 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs)
Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches		 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm
12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~75.4%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Blue
Transformer Yes Yes
Opening angle 180° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes -
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 46.7 dB -

Display

Size 14.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1714:1 -
sRGB color space 99.9% -
Adobe RGB profile 78.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% -
Response time 41 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Right
Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 15 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +757%
7.2 TFLOPS
Pavilion x360 14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No -
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes -
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 82.9 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm -
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Laptop 4 13.5
2. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Pro 8
3. Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Laptop 3 15
4. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5
5. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Lenovo Yoga 7i (14”)
6. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs ENVY x360 13 (2021)
7. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 14” (Intel)
8. HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) vs Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) and Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский