You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 2400 x 1600 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i3 1125G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 16GB 32GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Can run popular games at about 416-568% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~35%) battery – 58 against 43 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 250 nits

79% sharper screen – 200 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the HP Pavilion x360 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 210 grams less (around 0.46 lbs)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.61 kg (3.55 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 324 x 221 x 18.7 mm

12.76 x 8.7 x 0.74 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 716 cm2 (111 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~75.4% Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.1 mm Colors Silver Silver, Gold, Blue Transformer Yes Yes Opening angle 180° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes - Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 46.7 dB -

Display 2400 x 1600 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 14.4 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1714:1 - sRGB color space 99.9% - Adobe RGB profile 78.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% - Response time 41 ms - Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio +100% 500 nits Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 250 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 43 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Right Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 50 W 15 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 12 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +757% 7.2 TFLOPS Pavilion x360 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No - Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 82.9 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm - Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.