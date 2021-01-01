Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")

Display 2400 x 1600
CPU
RAM
Storage

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14") important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 90-123% higher FPS
  • Around 2.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a much bigger (~53%) battery – 58 against 38 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 27% sharper screen – 200 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.5 kg (3.31 lbs)
Width 323.2 mm (12.72 inches) 324.2 mm (12.76 inches)
Height 228.3 mm (8.99 inches) 215.7 mm (8.49 inches)
Thickness 18.9 mm (0.74 inches) 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 699 cm2 (108.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~77.2%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver Gray, Blue, Yellow
Transformer Yes No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14.4 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 60 / 95 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 735-1463 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1035-1695 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 7.46 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type GDDR6 GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit 64 bit
Memory speed ~12 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 2560 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +164%
7.46 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 3i Gen 6 (14")
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 2 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint - Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes

