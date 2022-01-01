Home > Laptop comparison > Surface Laptop Studio or IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) – what's better?

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio vs Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Battery 58 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio and Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
  • Can run popular games at about 303-413% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 58 against 45 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (114.4 vs 128.8 square inches)
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)
  • Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
Surface Laptop Studio
vs
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)

Case

Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm
12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches		 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm
14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches
Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~80.7%
Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.7 mm
Colors Silver Gray, Blue
Transformer Yes No
Opening angle 180° 180°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level 46.7 dB 40.8 dB

Display

Size 14.4 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1714:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 99.9% 56%
Adobe RGB profile 78.5% 38.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% 37.4%
Response time 41 ms 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Right Left
Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 65 / 95 W
Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 364 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6-3.1 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 50 W 10-45 W
Nvidia Optimus Yes -
Type Dedicated Integrated
Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB System Shared
Memory type GDDR6 DDR4
Memory bus 128 bit -
Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2560 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7
GPU performance
Surface Laptop Studio +550%
7.2 TFLOPS
IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots 2 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 4x2W 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness 82.9 dB 71.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint No Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

