You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Battery 58 Wh - 45 Wh 57 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 16GB 32GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB - 256GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio Can run popular games at about 303-413% higher FPS

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Features a bigger (~29%) battery – 58 against 45 watt-hours

Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Better webcam recording quality

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

42% sharper screen – 200 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (114.4 vs 128.8 square inches) Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 120 grams less (around 0.26 lbs)

Around 32% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.82 kg (4.01 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) Dimensions 323.2 x 228.3 x 18.9 mm

12.72 x 8.99 x 0.74 inches 356.7 x 233.1 x 19.9 mm

14.04 x 9.18 x 0.78 inches Area 738 cm2 (114.4 inches2) 831 cm2 (128.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~80.7% Side bezels 9.4 mm 5.7 mm Colors Silver Gray, Blue Transformer Yes No Opening angle 180° 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level 46.7 dB 40.8 dB

Display 2400 x 1600 1920 x 1080 Size 14.4 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz PPI 200 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 2400 x 1600 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1714:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 99.9% 56% Adobe RGB profile 78.5% 38.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 80.6% 37.4% Response time 41 ms 34 ms Max. brightness Surface Laptop Studio +67% 500 nits IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 58 Wh 45 Wh 57 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Right Left Charge power 60 / 95 / 102 W 65 / 95 W Weigh of AC adapter 379 gramm 364 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 50 W 10-45 W Nvidia Optimus Yes - Type Dedicated Integrated Fabrication process 8 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 1140 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1410 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB System Shared Memory type GDDR6 DDR4 Memory bus 128 bit - Memory speed 12 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2560 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 80 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 7 GPU performance Surface Laptop Studio +550% 7.2 TFLOPS IdeaPad 5 15" (AMD) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots 2 2

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 256GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 4x2W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness 82.9 dB 71.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint No Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Mechanical Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 12.0 x 8.0 cm 10.5 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

